Here is who the Stars head coach Jim Montgomery hired as his first assistant

It's been less than a month since Jim Montgomery was formally announced as the head coach of the Dallas Stars.
On Thursday, the team announced the hiring of assistant coach Todd Nelson. Nelson will be the first addition to Montgomery's staff.
Nelson, previously worked as the head coach with Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League. Nelson's teams made the playoffs each of his three seasons as head coach.
"Todd is going to make a great addition to our staff," Montgomery said. "Todd's track record of success at various levels speaks to the connection he has with, and the investment he makes in, his players. Never afraid to think outside the box, his creativity lends itself to his imaginative and original view of the game that we are happy to bring to our team."
The 49-year-old also served as the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers for the second-half of the 2014-15 campaign, posting a 17-22-7 record in 46 games. In addition, he spent two seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Atlanta Thrashers from 2008-10
Stars' general manager also commented on Nelson's Hiring.
"We are pleased to have Todd joining our coaching staff for the 2018-19 season," Nill said in a statement. "Todd's experience at various levels has produced a successful coaching style that is defined by his ingenuity and his ability to get the most out of his players. He brings an experienced, yet innovative hockey mind with him to the club, and we are excited for the impact he will make behind the bench."
