Who's your pick for Stanley Cup title? Vegas among new faces, Dallas Stars out

For awhile, the Dallas Stars were on pace to be one of the record number of playoff turnover teams to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs, which begin Wednesday.

The Stars didn't make it. Dallas finished 42-32-8 for 92 points, three points out of a playoff spot.

But seven teams who were not part of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs qualified this season to match the largest year-to-year change in NHL history. It's the second consecutive season and third time in the past four seasons that the record had a record playoff turnover.





Those teams were Colorado, Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Vegas and Winnipeg.

The Vegas Golden Knights finished their unprecedented inaugural season with a 51-24-7 record for 109 points and the Pacific Division title.

The Golden Knights became the first NHL expansion team since 1968-69 to start from scratch and make the playoffs. The Oilers and Whalers did it in 1979-80 after joining the World Hockey Association.

The Avalanche and Devils both finished last overall last season. The Devils made the playoffs after finishing last in the Eastern Conference last season.

The top award winners include Washington left wing Alex Ovechkin taking his seventh Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's goal-scoring champion, Edmonton center Connor McDavid claiming his second Art Ross Trophy as the league's scoring champion, and Los Angeles Kings Jonathan Quick taking his second career William M. Jennings Trophy as the goaltender who plays at least 25 games for the club allowing the fewest goals.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be trying to become the first team to win three consecutive Stanley Cups since the New York Islanders won four consecutive from 1980-83.

The Penguins are one of three teams in first-round action on Wednesday. The Penguins host Philadelphia, Minnesota is at Winnipeg, and Los Angeles is at Vegas.

Here's a look at the 2018 Stanley Cup playoff schedue.