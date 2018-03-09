Third-period power-play goals give Stars win over Ducks

Devin Shore and Jamie Benn scored power-play goals in the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Friday night.
With the game tied at 1, Benn tipped John Klingberg’s shot from the top of the slot past Anaheim’s Ryan Miller for the go-ahead goal with 5:37 remaining.
Ryan Getzlaf scored Anaheim’s goal in the first period.
Both teams entered with 80 points, but Dallas increased its lead for the first wild card from the Western Conference to three points over Los Angeles. Anaheim remained one point ahead of the Kings for third place in the Pacific Division.
Miller made 35 saves 16 days after shutting out the Stars with 41 saves in Anaheim. Kari Lehtonen stopped 26 shots for Dallas.
The third-period power plays were the only ones for the Stars in the game. The Kings had killed all 25 of their opponents’ man advantages in the previous nine games. Dallas had been successful on only four of 36 power plays (11 percent) over 13 games.
Getzlaf scored at 17:16 of the first period. Rickard Rakell started the play by passing out to Corey Perry at the Ducks’ blue line. Going 2-on-1 against Dallas defenseman Greg Pateryn, Perry dropped the puck to Getzlaf entering the Stars’ zone. Pateryn went to the ice to block a shot, but Getzlaf lifted a wrist shot over Pateryn and Lehtonen’s right shoulder into the upper-left corner of the net.
Anaheim outshot Dallas 10-9 in the first period, but the Stars came out firing in the second. They peppered Miller with 17 shots on goal to just five for the Ducks. Miller stopped all of them.
The Stars finally scored on their first power play of the game. Just 2 seconds were left on a penalty to Perry when Tyler Seguin passed into the slot and Shore deflected the puck into the upper-right corner.
The Stars begin a six-game trip on Sunday at Pittsburgh.
Hanzal to have back surgery
Stars center Martin Hanzal is set for back surgery that will end his injury-plagued season.
General manager Jim Nill said Friday the expected recovery time is six to seven months.
Hanzal, who signed a $14.25 million, three-year contract on the first day of free agency in July, missed almost all of training camp and the preseason with an ankle injury. The 31-year-old Czech then missed 29 games with a variety of injuries, including the back.
Nill said the back injury occurred in late November, and Hanzal had three injections to try to play through the pain. When Hanzal reached a point that he couldn’t play, he opted for spinal fusion surgery.
Hanzal, who last played Feb. 21, had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 38 games. He spent his first 10 years with Arizona before a trade to Minnesota two days before the deadline last season.
First Period—1, Anaheim, Getzlaf 10 (Rakell, Perry), 17:16. Penalties—Pitlick, DAL, (tripping), 0:47.
Second Period—None. Penalties—Roussel, DAL, (slashing), 4:26.
Third Period—2, Dallas, Shore 9 (Benn, Seguin), 8:50 (pp). 3, Dallas, Benn 23 (Seguin, Klingberg), 14:23 (pp). Penalties—Perry, ANA, (closing hand on the puck), 6:52; Pettersson, ANA, (holding), 13:48; Johns, DAL, (delay of game), 19:38.
Shots on Goal—Anaheim 10-5-12—27. Dallas 9-17-11—37. Power-play opportunities—Anaheim 0 of 3; Dallas 2 of 2. Goalies—Anaheim, Miller 8-5-6 (37 shots-35 saves). Dallas, Lehtonen 11-7-2 (27-26). T—2:29. Referees—Frederick L’Ecuyer, Chris Lee. Linesmen—Brandon Gawryletz, Vaughan Rody.
