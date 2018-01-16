Dallas Stars center Jason Spezza, second from left, celebrates the first of his two goals Tuesday night as Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen skates away.
Dallas Stars

Spezza returns from benching with first two-goal game since 2016

By Larry Lage

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 09:37 PM

DETROIT

Jason Spezza responded to being benched by scoring two tiebreaking goals on power plays, helping the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Spezza scored on a lunging, one-timer below the left circle with 5:52 left in the second period. His first goal came on a redirected shot midway through the first.

The 33-year-old forward was a healthy scratch on Monday when Dallas won at Boston in overtime. He bounced back by ending his 14-game goal drought, scoring twice in a game for the first time since March 12, 2016. Spezza scored 33 goals just two years ago and has 323 career goals.

Dallas’ Radek Faksa and Martin Hanzal also scored. Ben Bishop stopped 13 shots for the Stars, who have won six of eight.

Trevor Daley put Detroit ahead in the opening minute, but Faksa redirected a shot past Jimmy Howard at 2:48. Andreas Athanasiou pulled the Red Wings into a 2-all tie midway through the second period and Spezza’s second goal 2:25 later put Dallas ahead 3-2.

Howard had 22 saves for the Red Wings, who had won five of their previous seven games.

Notes

Dallas scratched C Gemel Smith to make room for Spezza in the lineup. … The Red Wings were without F Justin Abdelkader (lower body) and F Darren Helm (lower body) and both are expected to miss at least another game. … Spezza had two power-play goals in a game for the first time since he played for Ottawa against Washington on March 30, 2010.

Up next

Stars: Visit Columbus on Thursday for the third stop in a four-game trip.

Red Wings: Get a three-day break before hosting Carolina on Saturday.

Dallas

2

1

1

4

Detroit

1

1

0

2

First Period—1, Detroit, Daley 3 (Bertuzzi, Athanasiou), 0:44. 2, Dallas, Faksa 11 (Lindell, Klingberg), 2:48. 3, Dallas, Spezza 6 (Radulov, Klingberg), 8:55 (pp). Penalties—Witkowski, DET, (elbowing), 6:56; Turgeon, DET, (delay of game), 7:50; Hanzal, DAL, (tripping), 9:11.

Second Period—4, Detroit, Athanasiou 10 (Kronwall, Bertuzzi), 11:43. 5, Dallas, Spezza 7 (Radulov, Benn), 14:08 (pp). Penalties—Radulov, DAL, (hooking), 7:18; Witkowski, DET, Major (fighting), 13:03; Witkowski, DET, served by Frk, (roughing), 13:03; Johns, DAL, Major (fighting), 13:03.

Third Period—6, Dallas, Hanzal 4 (Johns, Elie), 9:13. Penalties—Benn, DAL, (slashing), 20:00.

Shots on Goal—Dallas 10-13-3—26. Detroit 6-4-5—15. Power-play opportunities—Dallas 2 of 3; Detroit 0 of 2. Goalies—Dallas, Bishop 20-12-2 (15 shots-13 saves). Detroit, Howard 14-14-6 (26-22). A—19,515 (20,000). T—2:32. Referees—Jon Mclsaac, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen—David Brisebois, Mark Shewchyk.

