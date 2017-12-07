Allen gets shutout, Schenn scores again as Blues beat Stars

Jake Allen made 29 saves, Brayden Schenn continued his red-hot play and the St. Louis Blues beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 on Thursday night.

Schenn got his team-leading 14th goal two days after netting a hat trick against Montreal. Colton Parayko and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored.

Allen got his first shutout of the season and the 16th of his career. He was briefly backed up by local vending machine worker Tyler Stewart after regular backup Carter Hutton was injured at the morning skate.

Dallas has lost two in a row since a season-high five game winning streak. Kari Lehtonen stopped 24 shots.

The Blues scored twice on the power play after connecting on just 2 of 17 chances in their previous four games. Schenn, acquired in an offseason trade with Philadelphia, pounced on a rebound from close range midway through the first period for a 1-0 lead.

Parayko blasted a shot from the just inside the blue line that eluded Lehtonen in the second period.

Tarasenko scored into an empty net with 47.6 seconds left, ending a six-game scoreless streak.

Briefly

Stewart participated in warmups and backed up during the first period while St. Louis waited for G Ville Husso to arrive from San Antonio of the AHL. Husso got to the rink late in the first period. … Hutton has a lower-body injury. … Dallas G Ben Bishop missed the game and remained in Dallas with a sore back. Coach Ken Hitchcock said Bishop could be ready for Saturday’s home game against Vegas. … Stars LW Antoine Roussel missed his fourth straight game with the flu.

Up next

Stars: Host Vegas on Saturday night.

Blues: Play at Detroit on Saturday.

Dallas 0 0 0 — 0 St. Louis 1 0 2 — 3