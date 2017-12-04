NHL recognizes Faksa in Dallas Stars’ recent surge

Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa was named one of the NHL’s “Three Stars” for his performance for the week ending Dec. 3.
Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler and Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price were the other players recognized.
Faksa registered a league-best five goals (5-2, 7 points) and a plus-7 rating (tied) in four games to lead the Stars (16-10-1, 33 points) to a 4-0-0 week.
He scored his first career hat trick, with all three goals coming in a 6 minute, 46-second span of the second period, in a 3-0 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 28.
Faksa had one goal and one assist, his fifth multi-point outing of the season, in 4-3 overtime victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 30.
He added one goal in a 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks Dec. 2 and one assist in a 7‑2 triumph against the Colorado Avalanche Dec. 3.
