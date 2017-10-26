Benning’s late goal lifts Oilers to win over Stars

Matt Benning scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:27 remaining and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals as the Edmonton Oilers finally found their offensive touch in a 5-4 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.
Connor McDavid and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers, who had scored an NHL-low 15 goals through the first eight games. Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots.
Jamie Benn struck twice for the Stars, and Alexander Radulov and Esa Lindell also scored for Dallas in its second straight loss. Ben Bishop finished with 30 saves.
Benning’s point shot hit Radulov and got past Bishop to break the fourth and final tie and help Edmonton to the win.
The Stars went ahead 4-3 with their first lead of the game midway through the third as Lindell waited for Talbot to commit before lifting a shot into the net with Dallas’ third power-play goal of the game.
The Oilers bounced with 7:44 remaining as a Stars turnover led to Nugent-Hopkins scoring on a shot that deflected off a defender and in to tie at 4-all.
Edmonton started the scoring midway through the opening period as Ryan Strome came out of the penalty box and sent McDavid on a partial breakaway and the Oilers star scored his fifth of the season up high on Bishop.
It took just over a minute for Dallas to tie it up as Radulov dropped a puck to Benn in front of the net, and he put his sixth past Talbot.
Maroon helped Edmonton regain the lead with 24 seconds left in the first as he put his shot off a Dallas skate and into the net.
Radulov beat Talbot with a one-timer as the Stars tied the game back up on the power play three minutes into the second period.
Edmonton made it 3-2 with six minutes left in the middle period when Nugent-Hopkins picked up a rebound on a wide shot and hooked it in from behind the net.
The Stars evened it up once more a couple of minutes later with another power-play goal as Benn picked up his second of the night by chipping in a rebound from the doorstep.
Up next
Stars: At Calgary on Friday for the third game of a five-game trip.
Oilers: Host Washington on Saturday.
Dallas
1
2
1
—
4
Edmonton
2
1
2
—
5
First Period—1, Edmonton, McDavid 4 (Strome, Draisaitl), 10:31. 2, Dallas, Benn 4 (Radulov, Hamhuis), 11:34. 3, Edmonton, Maroon 2 (Draisaitl, Nurse), 19:35. Penalties—Methot, DAL, (tripping), 2:56; Strome, EDM, (tripping), 8:22.
Second Period—4, Dallas, Radulov 1 (Shore, Seguin), 2:58 (pp). 5, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 1 (Russell, Lucic), 13:46. 6, Dallas, Benn 5 (Klingberg, Radulov), 16:19 (pp). Penalties—Letestu, EDM, (tripping), 1:53; Gryba, EDM, Major (fighting), 13:55; Roussel, DAL, Major (fighting), 13:55; Caggiula, EDM, (hooking), 14:42; Hanzal, DAL, (interference), 17:34.
Third Period—7, Dallas, Lindell 1 (Spezza, Hamhuis), 10:25 (pp). 8, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 2 (Lucic), 12:16. 9, Edmonton, Benning (Nurse, Draisaitl), 17:33. Penalties—McDavid, EDM, (tripping), 3:03; Seguin, DAL, (slashing), 6:09; Nurse, EDM, (slashing), 8:37.
Shots on Goal—Dallas 12-14-6—32. Edmonton 14-10-11—35. Power-play opportunities—Dallas 3 of 5; Edmonton 0 of 3. Goalies—Dallas, Bishop 5-1-0 (35 shots-30 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 2-4-1 (32-28). A—18,347 (18,641). T—2:39. Referees—Dean Morton, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Vaughan Rody.
