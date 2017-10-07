Dallas Stars lose to Blues in Ken Hitchcock’s return to St. Louis

Jake Allen made 38 saves and the Blues used three first-period goals to beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday night and spoil coach Ken Hitchcock’s return to St. Louis.
Carl Gunnarsson, Joel Edmundson and Jaden Schwartz each scored in a five-minute span in the first, and Vladimir Tarasenko added a power-play goal in the third.
John Klingberg and Mattias Janmark scored for Dallas. Kari Lehtonen made 17 saves.
The Blues opened the season with a 5-4 overtime win at Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The Stars lost to the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Friday.
Hitchcock coached the Blues for six seasons, going 248-124-41 before being fired last February. He was hired as the Stars coach in April.
The Blues honored Hitchcock with a tribute on the videoboard during the first period. Fans gave Hitchcock a standing ovation and Hitchcock responded by tapping his chest.
Gunnarsson banked a shot off of defenseman Dan Hamhuis and past Lehtonen from behind the net with 10:10 left in the first, Gunnarsson’s first goal in 62 games dating to the 2015-16 season. Edmundson then scored from the left circle after a nice pass from Alex Pietrangelo.
Schwartz scored off a nice pass from Brayden Schenn with 5:10 left in the period.
Klingberg scored a power-play goal for the Stars, assisted by Alexander Radulov 2:48 into the third period to make it 3-1.
Tarasenko scored his first this year with 11:30 remaining. Pietrangelo and Schenn assisted on Tarasenko’s goal, giving them each two assists on the night.
Janmark scored, assisted by Jason Spezza, with 6:49 left.
GAME NOTES
▪ The Stars went with Lehtonen in goal after using Ben Bishop on Friday. Bishop left that game early after being hit in the mask and cut by a shot. He went into concussion protocol, but Hitchcock said Saturday that Bishop was fine. He served as the backup to Lehtonen.
▪ The Blues are without F Robby Fabbri (left knee, out for season), F Alexander Steen (left hand), D Jay Bouwmeester (left ankle), F Zach Sanford (left shoulder) and F Patrik Berglund (left shoulder).
UP NEXT
St. Louis: At New York Islanders on Monday.
Dallas: At Detroit on Tuesday.
Dallas
0
0
2
—
2
St. Louis
3
0
1
—
4
First Period—1, St. Louis, Gunnarsson 1 (Sobotka, Stastny), 9:50. 2, St. Louis, Edmundson 1 (Pietrangelo, Schwartz), 11:14. 3, St. Louis, Schwartz 1 (Schenn, Jaskin), 14:50. Penalties—Bortuzzo, STL, (interference), 0:57; Roussel, DAL, (roughing), 15:03; Edmundson, STL, (slashing), 19:29.
Second Period—None. Penalties—Roussel, DAL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:04; Thorburn, STL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:04; Edmundson, STL, (hooking), 6:23.
Third Period—4, Dallas, Klingberg 1 (Radulov, Shore), 2:48 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Tarasenko 1 (Schenn, Pietrangelo), 8:30 (pp). 6, Dallas, Janmark 1 (Ritchie, Spezza), 13:11. Penalties—Thompson, STL, (interference), 1:55; Ritchie, DAL, (cross checking), 8:24.
Shots on Goal—Dallas 12-16-12—40. St. Louis 9-8-4—21.
Power-play opportunities—Dallas 1 of 4; St. Louis 1 of 2.
Goalies—Dallas, Lehtonen 0-2-0 (21 shots-17 saves). St. Louis, Allen 2-0-0 (40-38).
A—18,858 (19,150). T—2:31. Referees—Tom Kowal, Tim Peel. Linesmen—Matt MacPherson, Tim Nowak.
