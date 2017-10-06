The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights line up for a moment of silence for shooting victims in Las Vegas before an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Dallas Stars line up next to Golden Knights before opener in honor of Las Vegas victims

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 8:36 PM

DALLAS

The Dallas Stars formed a line next to players from the Vegas Golden Knights to honor victims of last weekend’s mass shooting before the debut of the first major pro sports franchise in Las Vegas.

After Dallas introductions marking the 25th season since the NHL came to Texas, the Stars players skated from their blue line to the Vegas blue line so that both sets of players were together for pregame remembrances Friday night.

The Stars first honored a staff member who died in a car wreck during the offseason before paying tribute to play-by-play announcer Dave Strader, who died of bile duct cancer at 62 the same day of the Vegas shooting that killed 58 people.

There was were brief moments of silence for each, and the video board read “Viva Las Vegas” as the public address announcer said, “Dallas stands with Vegas and those affected by the horrifying tragedy.”

