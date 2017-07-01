Center Martin Hanzal, left, celebrates his game-winning goal for the Arizona Coyotes against the San Jose Sharks with right wing Radim Vrbata (17) in November. Hanzal signed as a free agent with the Dallas Stars on July 1, 2017.
Dallas Stars

July 01, 2017 3:25 PM

Dallas Stars add depth with NHL veteran Martin Hanzel, return of Patrik Nemeth

The Associated Press

DALLAS

The Dallas Stars focused on depth at the start of free agency, adding veteran forward Martin Hanzal and bringing back young defenseman Patrik Nemeth.

Dallas also added younger forward Tyler Pitlick on a $3 million, three-year contract Saturday, the first day of free agency. The 25-year-old spent parts of three seasons with Edmonton.

The 30-year-old Hanzal signed a $14.3 million, three-year contract. The center had a career-high 20 goals while splitting last season between Arizona and Minnesota. He finished with 39 points (19 assists) in 71 games.

The addition of Hanzal gives Dallas depth behind the high-scoring duo of captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. He has 326 points (121 goals, 205 assists) in 628 games over 10 seasons.

The 25-year-old Nemeth had three assists in a career-high 40 games with the Stars last season. He signed a one-year deal for $945,000 and is going into his fifth season.

Dallas also signed Brian Flynn to a one-year deal. He played for Montreal last season.

