Dallas Stars go defense in NHL Draft first round after leaking goals last season

The Dallas Stars went defense and goalie in the first round of the NHL Draft on Friday night.
For a team that was 29th in goals-against average per game in the NHL last season, that probably made sense.
And it probably fits in with the thinking of new Stars head coach Ken Hitchcock, the old Stars head coach from the turn of the century and Stanley Cup days who has brought back defensive maestro Rick Wilson, 66, as an assistant.
The Stars selected defenseman Miro Heiskanen with the third overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at United Center in Chicago.
Dallas later traded with the Chicago Blackhawks, moving up from 29th to 26th in the first round, to select goalie Jake Oettinger from Boston University.
The Stars traded the 29th overall pick and the 70th overall pick to Chicago to get Oettinger, who is expected to play next season at Boston U.
On Saturday, the NHL draft continues with rounds two through seven and is telecast by NBCSN starting at 9 a.m.
The left-handed Heiskanen, 17, according to the Stars website, played for HIFK of the Finnish Elite League in 2016-17. He also represented Finland at the 2017 World Junior Championship for under-20 and under-18.
At the U-18 championship, he helped lead Finland to the silver medal, scoring 12 points in seven games. Heiskanen (HAY-skeh-nen, according to a Stars tweet) was selected best defenseman.
“Miro is a big, rangy guy who just doesn’t make many mistakes” Stars director of amateur scouting Joe McDonnell said, via the Stars website. “He’s very complete, plays a 200-foot game and makes a very smart first pass.”
McDonnell drew a well-cautioned comparison to former Detroit Red Wings great Nicklas Lidstrom.
Heiskanen, according to the Stars website, will probably spend next season in Finland.
The first NHL Draft in Chicago began with another 18-year-old forward, with Swiss center Nico Hischier going No. 1 overall to the New Jersey Devils. The Philadelphia Flyers then grabbed Nolan Patrick at No. 2.
Ten of the top 13 picks were listed as centers. Heiskanen and Cale Makar (No. 4 to Colorado) and right wing Owen Tippett (No. 10 to Florida) were the lone exceptions. The Vegas Golden Knights, who took forward Cody Glass sixth, also opted for another forward prospect with its second of three picks in the first round, taking Nick Suzuki at No. 12 before selecting Swedish defenseman Erik Brannstrom with the 15th pick.
Dallas finished 24th overall in points in 2016-17 under former coach Lindy Ruff but came out with the No. 3 pick in the NHL Draft lottery.
