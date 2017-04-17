Dallas Stars’ Dave Strader to receive Foster Hewitt Memorial Award

Dallas Stars play-by-play announcer Dave Strader will receive the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster, to be presented by the Hockey Hall of Fame Media Award organizations.

Scott Burnside, President of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association, and Chuck Kaiton, President of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association, made the announcement Monday.

Strader’s career began in 1979 with the AHL Adirondack Red Wings. In 1985, Strader was brought to Detroit to broadcast Red Wing games until 1996. He then moved to national prominence when he was hired as one of the primary hockey voices at ESPN. He then went on to work at ABC and through the 2014-2015 for NBC as a play-by-play man at the 2006 Torino and 2014 Sochi Olympic games, as well as for the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes and most recently the Stars.

Strader was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in 2016, but returned to the booth in a limited role this season and is currently calling Stanley Cup playoff games with NBC.

Cam Cole will receive the Elmer Ferguson Award for excellence in hockey journalism. He retired in after a long distinguished career with the National Post in Toronto and the Vancouver Sun.

Cole and Strader will receive their awards at the “Hockey Hall of Fame NHL Media Awards Luncheon” in Toronto on Monday, November 13, 2017, and their award plaques will be displayed in the Esso Great Hall at the Hockey Hall of Fame alongside past award recipients.

Recipients of these awards, as selected by their respective associations, are recognized by the Hockey Hall of Fame as “Media Honourees” ─ a separate distinction from individuals inducted as “Honoured Members” who are elected by the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee.