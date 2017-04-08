Seguin’s shootout goal lifts Stars to victory in season finale

2:15 Sam Houston earns state tournament berth with 3-2 win Pause

1:33 Stephenville eliminates defending champion Kennedale in shootout

1:01 Stadium Links brings golf to Texas Rangers Globe Life Park

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country

3:46 Burleson upsets first place Centennial in extra innings

0:41 Emergency sirens go off overnight in Dallas

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

4:32 Bill Paxton's childhood friends reflect on the memories of their youth