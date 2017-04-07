Dallas Stars await ‘quick rebuild,’ close with historically rock bottom Colorado

Avalanche at Stars
7 p.m. Saturday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Avalanche 22-53-3, 47 points; Stars 33-37-11, 77 pts.
About the Avalanche: Colorado’ point total is the NHL’s worst since Atlanta had 39 points in 1999-2000. Hello.
About the Stars: It’s the season ender and Fan Appreciation Night. Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a postgame interview on KTCK The Ticket after Thursday night’s 7-3 loss to Nashville that “it’s going to be a quick turnaround” and not a major rebuild for the Stars in 2017-18. The Stars also recalled forwards Mark McNeill, 24, (9 goals in 76 games, obtained in Johnny Oduya trade) and 2015 first-rounder Denis Gurianov, 20 (10 goals in 54 games) from the AHL.
