Dallas Stars hope to continue winning ways at home against Nashville

Predators at Stars
7:30 p.m. Thursday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Predators 40-28-12, 92 points; Stars 33-36-11, 77
About the Predators: Nashville clinched a playoff spot earlier this week and currently holds the Western Conference’s second wild card spot, but could move up in the seedings. ... The Predators, who have lost four of five (1-3-1), close the regular season Saturday at Winnipeg. Nashville has scored only seven goals in the five-game span, including one each in four games. ... Right wing Miikka Salomaki (lower body) is out, while left wing James Neal (upper body) and defenseman Yannick Weber (upper body) are day-to-day.
About the Stars: Dallas won its third consecutive home game Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime victory over Arizona as defenseman Julius Honka scored the game-winner for his first career goal. ... The Stars, who are 21-12-6 at American Airlines Center, wrap up the season Saturday at home against Colorado. ... Dallas has allowed two goals or fewer in seven of its past nine games. ... Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn each have 25 goals to lead the Stars. ... The Stars have split their previous four meetings with the Predators this season.
