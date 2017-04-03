Dallas Stars open final homestand of season against Arizona Coyotes

Coyotes at Stars
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, American Airlines Center
TV: FSSW Plus
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Coyotes 29-41-9, 67 points; Stars 32-36-11, 75
About the Coyotes: Arizona eliminated the Los Angeles Kings from the playoff race Sunday with a 2-1 victory as goalie and former Dallas Star Mike Smith stopped 34 of 35 shots. ... Much like the Stars, the Coyotes are playing out the string while hoping to end the season on a positive note and build momentum for next season. And Arizona seems to be playing with a bit of pride with a two-game winning streak heading into its final road game of the season at Dallas.
About the Stars: Forward Curtis McKenzie, who has a deep gash around his right eye after catching a high stick on Thursday at Boston, is not allowed to do any activity until at least Tuesday at which point he’ll be re-evaluated. ... Dallas opens a three-game homestand Tuesday to close out a disappointing season. ... The Stars had three goals wiped out in Sunday’s 6-3 loss at Tampa Bay, one for offside, one for the puck being batted in on a high stick and another when Lightning goalie Peter Budaj’s mask come off during the play. The Stars finished 12-24-5 on the road to tie the club record for fewest road wins since the team moved to Dallas. ... The Stars on Monday reassigned forward Justin Dowling to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League. Dowling recorded two assists in seven games with Dallas.
