Dallas Stars can play spoiler again with victory at contending Tampa Bay

Stars at Lightning
5 p.m. Sunday, Amalie
Arena, Tampa, Fla.
TV: FSSW Plus
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 32-35-11, 75 pts.; Lightning 38-29-10, 86
About the Stars: Dallas improved to 12-23-5 on the road this season with Saturday’s 3-0 shutout of Carolina. The Stars scored more than two goals for only the fourth time in the past 17 road games. ... The Stars played the role of spoiler Saturday by dealing a serious blow to the Hurricanes’ playoff chances, and can do the same Sunday in Tampa. ... Dallas concludes its five-game road trip Sunday before returning to American Airlines Center for its final three games beginning Tuesday against Arizona.
About the Lightning: Tampa Bay fell at home 2-1 in overtime Saturday against Montreal but did pick up a key point as it trails Boston by four points in the race for the Eastern Conference’s second wild card. The Lightning wrap up a four-game homestand Sunday. ... Lightning wing Nikita Kucherov was selected as one of the NHL’s “Three Stars” for March after he recorded 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 14 games and led the league with six power-play goals as Tampa Bay went 10-4-1 for the month. Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and Chicago wing Patrick Kane were the other two stars.
