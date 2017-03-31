Dallas Stars’ season of hurt continues, but early word on McKenzie’s eye injury is good

Stars at Hurricanes
6 p.m. Saturday, PNC Arena, Raleigh, N.C.
TV: FSSWRadio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 31-35-11, 73 points; Hurricanes 35-27-14, 84 pts.
About the Stars: Dallas, its playoff hopes gone to start the week, continues its limp to the finish with five games left, with the final two road games this weekend. Stars left wing Curtis McKenzie is recovering from a high stick in Thursday’s 2-0 loss at Boston. McKenzie “has a deep gash around his eye, but right now it doesn’t look like there is any permanent eye damage,” Stars GM Jim Nill said, via the Stars website. “But they will know more once the swelling goes down.” McKenzie returned to Dallas. Nill also said forward Ales Hemsky is day to day with a hip injury after leaving Thursday in the third period. The Stars recalled forwards Gemel Smith (12 games with Dallas this season and Justin Dowling (five games) from the Texas Stars of the AHL.
About the Hurricanes: Carolina entered Friday four points behind Boston for the second wild-card berth in the East and having won two straight, including Thursday’s 2-1 overtime win over Columbus.
