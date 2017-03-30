Dallas Stars come up blank in Boston against Bruins’ Rask

Tuukka Rask made 27 saves for his seventh shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 on Thursday night.
Boston won its third straight and stayed three points ahead of Tampa Bay for the second wild card with one game in hand.
Rask has won two straight since struggling for a stretch. He had allowed 18 goals during a four-game losing streak.
Brad Marchand gave Boston a 1-0 lead when he jammed a shot past goalie Antti Niemi at 15:14 of the first period.
Niemi had 22 saves and is winless in his last five appearances.
Dallas
0
0
0
—
0
Boston
1
1
0
—
2
First Period—1, BOS, Marchand 38 (Backes), 15:14. Penalties—Eakin, DAL, (hooking), 6:09.
Second Period—2, BOS, Krug 8 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 1:18 (pp). Penalties—Spezza, DAL, (hooking), 0:52; Ritchie, DAL, (interference), 2:20; Beleskey, BOS, (interference), 10:21.
Third Period—None. Penalties—Miller, BOS, major (high sticking), 11:08.
Shots on Goal—Dal 8-8-11—27. Bos 10-7-7—24. Power plays—DAL 0 of 3; BOS 1 of 3. Goalies—DAL, Niemi 11-12-4 (24 shots-22 saves). BOS, Rask 35-20-4 (27-27). A—17,565 (17,565). T—2:29.
