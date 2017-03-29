Eliminated Stars challenge playoff-contending Boston Bruins

Stars at Bruins
6:30 p.m. Thursday,
TD Garden, Boston
TV: NBCSN
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 31-34-11, 73 points;
Bruins 40-30-6, 86
About the Stars: Dallas, which was eliminated from playoff contention Monday, plays the third of its five-game road trip in Boston. ... Stars captain Jamie Benn played against brother and former teammate Jordie for the first time in Tuesday’s 4-1 loss at Montreal. The brothers were on the ice together when Dallas was on a power play midway through the third period. “Losing is not fun but playing against him is pretty fun,” Jamie told the Stars’ website. “He looks good in the red and blue.” ... The Stars meet the Bruins for the second and final time this season after Boston won the first matchup 6-3 in Dallas on Feb. 26.
About the Bruins: With six games remaining, Boston holds a three-point lead over Tampa Bay for the Eastern Conference’s second wild card spot. The Bruins play five of their final six games at home. ... The Bruins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 Tuesday in Boston, their second consecutive victory after dropping four in a row. Tuukka Rask stopped 24 of 25 shots and Zdeno Chara recorded his 600th career point with an assist. ... The Bruins hold a 78-30-23-3 record against the Stars.
Comments