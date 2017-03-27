Dallas Stars visit potent Montreal after official ouster from playoff race

Stars at Canadiens
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bell Centre, Montreal
TV: FSSW Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 31-33-11, 73 points; Canadiens 42-24-9, 93
About the Stars: Wins by Nashville (89 points) and St. Louis (88) on Monday night officially made Dallas toast for the 2016-17 playoffs. The Stars have won two straight, thumping the San Jose Sharks 6-1 and defeating the New Jersey Devils 2-1 in overtime on Sunday. Dallas has seven games remaining, and is 15 points behind the Blues for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Stars forward Tyler Seguin got his 25th goal of the season, tying Jamie Benn for the team lead, 20 seconds into OT. Benn will face off with brother Jordie for the first time since Jordie’s trade Feb. 27 from Dallas to Montreal. This is the Stars’ second game of a five-game trip that closes Dallas’ road schedule this season.
About the Canadiens: The Atlantic Division leaders are 20 points better than the Stars after 75 games. Last season, the Stars finished with 109 points, 17 better than Montreal’s 82. This season, as the division leader with the fewest points Montreal would face the current top wild-card team, the New York Rangers, in the playoffs. Montreal has a three-point lead on the Ottawa Senators (who have a game in hand) in the Atlantic after beating Ottawa 3-1 on Saturday behind Carey Price’s 31 saves.
