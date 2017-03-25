Dallas Stars’ Sharp set for hip surgery, to miss final 8 games, including Devils

Stars at Devils
4 p.m. Sunday, Prudential Center, Newark, N.J.
TV: FSSW Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 30-33-11, 71 points; Devils 27-34-12, 66 pts.
About the Devils: New Jersey hosted Carolina on Saturday night. The Devils are last in the Eastern Conference but ahead of the bottom four Western teams. They lost at Toronto 4-2 on Thursday with defenseman John Moore scoring both goals. Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 25 goals and 50 points entering Saturday’s game.
About the Stars: Dallas forward Patrick Sharp will undergo season-ending hip surgery Tuesday, according to the Stars website. Sharp was delaying the surgery, but the Stars now are close to playoff elimination. Recovery is expected to be four to five months. Sharp was sidelined twice by concussions and missed 26 games this season, and his father has been battling leukemia. He has been nominated by DFW sports writers as the Stars candidate for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for the 2016-17 season. It is honors the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Dallas comes off Friday’s impressive 6-1 pasting of Pacific power San Jose. ... With Sharp out and Jiri Hudler (lower-body injury) expected out for Sunday’s game in New Jersey, the Stars recalled forward Jason Dickinson from the Texas Stars of the AHL. .... The Stars home game April 6 against Nashville will start at 7:30 p.m., not 7 p.m., after a switch to FSSW from NBCSN.
Star-Telegram
