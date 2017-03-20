Stars ride Lehtonen’s shutout to 1-0 victory over Sharks

1:05 TCU guard Alex Robinson discusses Iowa win without Fisher Pause

0:40 Dixon: NIT quarterfinal will be 'great atmosphere' for TCU to send off four seniors

1:15 Dixon on Iowa win: 'It's called growing up'

1:11 Frogs, Dixon say they are better for their NIT experience

1:48 It's the Mavs' recap -- from Times Square

3:14 Paul Storey court hearing

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department