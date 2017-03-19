Dallas Stars may get Jamie Benn back for game against San Jose Sharks

Sharks at Stars
7:30 p.m. Monday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Sharks 42-22-7, 91 points; Stars 28-33-10, 66 pts.
About the Sharks: San Jose comes off a 2-1 loss to Anaheim on Saturday, the Sharks’ second straight loss, which shaved their lead in the Pacific Divison to four points. The Sharks are second in the NHL in goals against, allowing only 2.3 per game. They are 15th in goals scored (2.7 a game). San Jose pounded Dallas 5-1 on March 12 to even the season series 1-1, and the two clubs meet again Friday in Dallas.
About the Stars: Stars captain and top-line forward Jamie Benn, who missed Friday’s 3-1 loss in Calgary with an eye injury, practiced Sunday morning, but his status is undetermined for Monday night’s game, the Stars website reported. Benn was injured Thursday at Vancouver when he was scratched in the eye as he fought Vancouver defenseman Nikita Tryamkin late in the second period. Meanwhile, center Jason Spezza left Sunday morning’s practice in Frisco early with back spasms and is doubtful for Monday, coach Lindy Ruff said. Calling up a forward Monday if both Benn and Spezza are sidelined is an option, Ruff said. Dressing 11 forwards and seven defenseman is another option, he said. With 11 games remaining in the regular season, the Stars are 15 points out of second wild-card spot in the West. The Stars have lost four of their last five and went 1-3 on rough road trip.
Comments