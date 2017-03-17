Dallas Stars end skid by beating Vancouver, but captain Jamie Benn injured

Dallas Stars’ Jamie Benn (14) fights Vancouver Canucks’ Nikita Tryamkin (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Ben Nelms
The Canadian Press via AP
Vancouver Canucks' Nikita Tryamkin (88) is sent off the ice after fighting with Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Ben Nelms
The Canadian Press via AP
Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) makes a save near Vancouver Canucks’ Henrik Sedin (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Ben Nelms
The Canadian Press via AP
Vancouver Canucks’ Sven Baertschi (47) skates by Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Ben Nelms
The Canadian Press via AP
Vancouver Canucks’ Sven Baertschi (47) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars while his teammates watch the replay on the scoreboard during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Ben Nelms
The Canadian Press via AP
Dallas Stars’ Cody Eakin (20) vies for the puck against Vancouver Canucks’ Ben Hutton (27) near Canucks’ Alex Biega (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Ben Nelms
The Canadian Press via AP
Dallas Stars’ Ales Hemsky (83) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammates Remi Elie (40), left, and Cody Eakin (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Ben Nelms
Ben Nelms
The Canadian Press via AP
Vancouver Canucks’ Nikita Tryamkin (88) plays for the puck against Dallas Stars’ Esa Linkell (23) and John Klingberg (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Ben Nelms
The Canadian Press via AP
Vancouver Canucks’ Nikita Tryamkin (88) plays for the puck against Dallas Stars’ Esa Linkell (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Ben Nelms
The Canadian Press via AP
Dallas Stars’ Jamie Benn (14) mixes it up with Vancouver Canucks’ Nikita Tryamkin (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
BEN NELMS
The Canadian Press via AP
Vancouver Canucks’ Joseph Cramarossa (26) plays for the puck against Dallas Stars’ John Klingberg (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Ben Nelms
The Canadian Press via AP
Dallas Stars’ Ales Hemsky (83) scores against Vancouver Canucks goalie Ryan Miller (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, March 16, 2017.
Ben Nelms
The Canadian Press via AP
Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) makes a save against Vancouver Canucks' Markus Granlund (60) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, March 16, 2017.
Ben Nelms
The Canadian Press via AP
