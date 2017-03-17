Dallas Stars

March 17, 2017 12:19 AM

Dallas Stars end skid by beating Vancouver, but captain Jamie Benn injured

From staff, wire reports

VANCOUVER, British Columbia

Tyler Seguin scored on the power play in the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Thursday night.

The Stars, ending a three-game losing streak, didn’t get out of the game unscathed. Captain and forward Jamie Benn suffered an upper-body injury. He had taken on Vancouver’s 6-foot-7, 265-pound Nikita Tryamkin in a fight.

Ales Hemsky, Esa Lindell and Radek Faksa also scored goals for Dallas, which got 26 saves from Kari Lehtonen. John Klingberg and Jason Spezza each added two assists.

Sven Baertschi and Ben Hutton scored for Vancouver. Ryan Miller stopped 32 shots in his 12th start in the last 13 games.

Both teams are well back in the Western Conference playoff race, Dallas now 28-32-20 and fifth in the wild-card race after passing Vancouver 28-33-9. The Stars had been outscored 17-4 in the three consecutive losses, including a 7-1 demolition at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

The Canucks finished winless on their five-game homestand (0-3-2), with the last three losses coming in regulation.

