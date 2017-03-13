Dallas Stars come off beating to face motivated Edmonton in rough road trip

Stars at Oilers
8 p.m. Tuesday, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
TV: FSSW Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 27-31-10, 64 points; Oilers 35-24-9, 79 points
About the Stars: Dallas was thumped 5-1 on Sunday night in San Jose, Calif., by the Pacific Division-leading Sharks. Remi Elie scored his first career goal for the Stars, who got off to a rough start to a four-game road trip. Kari Lehtonen allowed three goals on eight shots before being pulled for the second straight game in favor of Antti Niemi, who stopped 16 of 18 shots. Dallas is tied with Colorado for allowing the most goals in the NHL this season with 220. “It’s embarrassing,” captain Jamie Benn said.
About the Oilers: Edmonton, fourth in the Pacific Division, leads the West wild-card race, four points up on No. 2 St. Louis. The Oilers come off a 4-1 loss to Montreal and are 3-5-1 in their last nine games. They haven’t made the NHL postseason since 2005-06, but coach Todd McClellan said he is wary of the Stars’ offensive capability.
Comments