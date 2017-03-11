Stars head west for late rendezvous with playoff-bound Sharks

Stars at Sharks
9 p.m. Sunday, SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.
TV: FSSW
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 27-30-10, 64 points; Sharks 40-20-7, 87 pts.
About the Stars: Sixty-seven games into the season, the Stars get their first look at the Sharks. It’s the first of three meetings in the next 13 days against San Jose, but the only one in California. This game opens a four-stop tour of the west for the Stars. They have won two consecutive road games for just the second time all season. The first time was in mid-November on their last trip to western Canada. Dallas has 15 games remaining and 10 are against teams currently in playoff position.
About the Sharks: There’s been little drop-off from the team that lost to Chicago in the Stanley Cup Final last season. San Jose leads the Pacific Division by seven points and is still within easy reach of Minnesota and Chicago at the top of the Western Conference. Despite Saturday’s loss to Nashville, San Jose has won five of its last seven and are two games into a season-long six-game homestand. Bearded defenseman Brent Burns had three assists Thursday against Washington to climb to 70 points, tied for third-most in the NHL. San Jose was pretty quiet at the trade deadline but did acquire forward Jannik Hansen from Vancouver, where he had played the past 10 seasons. After notching 13 points in 28 games for Vancouver, Hansen had an assist in his first outing with the Sharks. Goalie Martin Jones is in the top 10 in goals-against average (2.27) and wins (31) but is only 1-3 with 12 goals allowed in his career against Dallas.
