Goals could be in short supply when Senators visit Stars on Wednesday

Senators at Stars
7 p.m. Wednesday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Senators 36-22-6, 78 points; Stars 27-29-10, 64 pts.
About the Senators: Ottawa has won three in a row and sits second to Montreal in the Atlantic Division and sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. Wednesday’s game begins a three-game road trip that also has stops in Arizona and Colorado. Defenseman Erik Karlsson, the Senators captain, had two assists in Monday’s win over Boston, giving him three goals and 11 assists in his past 12 games. He leads the team in assists (47) and points (58). Mike Hoffman’s power-play score against Boston gave him 20 goals for the third consecutive season. Goalie Craig Anderson (19-8-1 with four shutouts and a 2.24 goals-against average) has won six of his last seven starts and allowed 10 goals in those wins. He is one victory from tying Patrick Lalime’s franchise record of 146 career wins.
About the Stars: Dallas lost 3-2 in Ottawa a month ago but has made some major personnel changes since then, dealing four rotation players ahead of the trade deadline. What hasn’t changed are the team’s scoring leaders. Tyler Seguin (22 goals, 44 assists) has 66 points, ninth in the NHL, while captain Jamie Benn (24, 39) has 63 points, tied for 10th. Goalie Kari Lehtonen made 42 saves Monday at Washington as the Stars stunned the NHL points leaders and ended the Capitals’ 15-game home winning streak, which stretched to Dec. 29. Lehtonen has saved 42 and 41 shots in his last two games – both on the road – and has won four of his last five starts after a stretch of losing five of six. Following Wednesday’s game, the Stars venture west for games at San Jose, Edmonton, Vancouver and Calgary.
