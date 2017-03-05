Dallas Stars look to continue recent turnaround Monday at Washington

Stars at Capitals
6:30 p.m. Monday, Verizon Center, Washington, D.C.
TV: NBCSN
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 26-29-10, 62 points; Capitals 44-13-7, 95
About the Stars: Kari Lehtonen made a season-high 41 saves Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla., as Dallas edged the Panthers 2-1 to snap a six-game road losing streak. The Stars, who have won four of six overall, last won on the road Jan. 17 at the New York Rangers. ... Forward Remi Elie, 21, had two shots on goal and played 15:29 in his NHL debut. “I thought he played excellent,” coach Lindy Ruff told the Stars’ website. “He had three or four opportunities, was hard on the puck.” ... The Stars on Saturday allowed fewer than two goals for the first time since Dec. 17, a span of 32 games. ... Jamie Benn has recorded points in six consecutive games (5 goals, 4 assists).
About the Capitals: Washington, which has the best record in the league, extended its franchise record home winning streak to 15 games Saturday with a 2-1 overtime victory over Philadelphia. Nicklas Backstrom’s overtime winner was the sixth of his career. ... Goalie Braden Holtby, who made 30 saves Saturday, has recorded a point in each of his last 21 decisions (19-0-2). Holtby has posted five shutouts, a 1.67 goals-against average and .937 save percentage during the 21-game run. ... Washington, which will be playing on one day’s rest, is 30-2-2 in such situations this season. ... The Capitals defeated the Stars 4-3 on Jan. 21 in Dallas in the teams’ only other meeting this season.
