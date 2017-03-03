Dallas Stars will face Florida Panthers with Antoine Roussel as latest injury casualty

Stars at Panthers
6 p.m. Saturday, BB&T Center, Sunrise, Fla.
TV: FSSW
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 25-29-10, 60 points; Panthers 29-23-11, 69 pts.
About the Stars: Dallas coach Lindy Ruff said Friday that forward Antoine Roussel would probably be out for the rest of the season, via the Stars website. The Stars recalled forward Remi Elie from the Texas Stars of the AHL. Roussel suffered a hand injury Thursday in the Stars’ 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders that would sideline him for six to eight weeks. Five weeks are left in the regular season. Roussel was hit in the left hand late in the first period by the puck while blocking Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk’s slap shot. Elie, a second-year pro with eight goals in 50 games with Texas, was called up late last week but did not play in two games before being sent down. Dallas forward Ales Hemsky, playing for the first time since hip surgery in October, took a puck off the foot Thursday and missed practice Friday. Ruff thinks Hemsky will play Saturday. Forward Adam Cracknell (lower-body injury) could return Monday. Dallas lost to Florida 3-1 on New Year’s Eve. The Stars, eight points out of the second wild-card playoff berth entering Friday, have traded away Patrick Eaves, Jordie Benn, Johnny Oduya and Laurie Korpikoski.
About the Panthers: Florida is fifth in the Atlantic Division but was only a point out of a playoff spot in the East entering Friday’s NHL slate. The Panthers are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games but have lost four of five after winning five straight. They suffered a 2-1 shootout loss Thursday at the Philadelphia Flyers after a shootout win Tuesday against Carolina ended a three-game home losing streak. Goalie Roberto Luongo is out Saturday, according to the Sun-Sentinel preview. James Reimer will start in goal.
