New-look Dallas Stars look to take down New York Islanders

Islanders at Stars
7:30 p.m. Thursday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Islanders 29-22-10, 68 points; Stars 25-28-10, 60
About the Islanders: New York sits only one point out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but did not make any deals as the NHL trade deadline expired Wednesday. ... However, the Islanders did recall rookie forward Joshua Ho-Sang from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. Ho-Sang, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2014, also was selected Wednesday as the AHL’s Rookie of the Month after recording five goals and 10 assists (15 points) in 12 games in February. ... The Islanders are returning from a four-day layoff, and they likely enjoyed the break after being pummeled 7-0 Saturday at Columbus. Still, New York had won three consecutive games before Saturday and seven of 10 as they make a playoff push.
About the Stars: Dallas wrapped a flurry of moves Wednesday by acquiring minor league defenseman Dillon Heatherington from Columbus for left wing Lauri Korpikoski. Heatherington, 21, has recorded six points (1 goal, 5 assists) in 38 games this season for Cleveland of the AHL. Heatherington, 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, was selected in the second round of the 2013 draft by Columbus. Korpikoski, 30, recorded 20 points (8 points, 12 assists) in 60 games this season for the Stars. He was signed as a free agent by Dallas in October. ... With slim playoff hopes, the Stars clearly have an eye on the future with a deadline sell-off. Dallas has also acquired forward Mark McNeill, 24, defenseman Greg Pateryn, 26, prospects and draft picks while parting with veterans Patrick Eaves, Jordie Benn and Johnny Oduya. ... The Stars showed some grit Tuesday while scoring three third-period goals to rally past Pittsburgh 3-2. ... Dallas, which is seven points out of the second wild card in the West, has won three of four.
