Pittsburgh Penguins pay visit to Dallas Stars as trade rumors swirl in NHL

Penguins at Stars
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Penguins 38-14-8, 84 points; Stars 24-28-10, 58 points
About the Penguins: Defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh is second overall in NHL points but trail the leader, Washington (89), in the Eastern Conference. Outdoors at Heinz Field on Saturday night, Sidney Crosby scored his NHL-leading 34th goal and Matt Murray made 35 saves as the Pens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has been part of trade rumors, but the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Monday that a tight market for goalies may keep him with the team. The Pens beat Dallas 6-2 in Pittsburgh on Dec. 1.
About the Stars: The Dallas sell-off continued Monday with the trade of defenseman Jordie Benn to the Montreal Canadiens for a defenseman and a draft pick. The Stars, a fat nine points out of the second West wild-card spot, are 3-8 for February. They were slammed 6-3 Sunday at home by Boston, snapping a three-game home winning streak. With the trade deadline Wednesday, defenseman Johnny Oduya returned to the Stars’ lineup Sunday after missing 15 games with an ankle injury.
