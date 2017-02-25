Stars entertain Boston Bruins team thriving under new management

Bruins at Stars
11:30 a.m. Sunday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: NBC (KXAS/5)
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Bruins 31-24-6, 68 points; Stars 24-27-10, 58 pts.
About the Bruins: Boston made a head coaching change on Feb. 7, replacing Claude Julien after 10 seasons with former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Bruce Cassidy. The early results are positive. The Bruins have gone 5-1 under new management, including their first winning trip through California in five years. Sunday’s game ends a four-game road swing. Winger Brad Marchand is the team leader in scoring (61 points, 7th in the NHL) and assists (35), and shares the goals lead at 26 with David Pastrnak. Goalie Tuukka Rask is 28-14-4 this season with a 2.28 goals-against average and a .912 save percent. His six shutouts are second in the league. He is 3-2-1 with 15 goals allowed in six career starts against the Stars.
About the Stars: Dallas showed no rust in its first game back from a five-day bye week, whipping the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Friday. The first 20 NHL teams who went through their byes were 4-12-4 in their first game back, with the losers collectively outscored by 37 goals. Stars captain Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist Friday to give him 21 points in his past 16 games, including six multipoint games. The Stars have called up 21-year-old winger Remi Elie from the AHL Texas Stars. Defenseman Johnny Oduya, out with an ankle injury since Jan. 17, is a game-time decision. Oduya is a potential trade target ahead of Wednesday’s trade deadline.
