Three-goal third against Arizona allows Stars to play bully for a night

Jamie Benn scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and Dallas beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Friday night in the Stars’ first game back from a five-day break.
Jordie Benn sent a long pass to his brother at the left side of the net. Jamie Benn took the puck behind the cage and scored on a wraparound before Arizona goalie Louis Domingue could move across to the right.
The Coyotes twice took a one-goal lead. Radim Vrbata scored in the first period and Martin Hanzal in the second on an assist from Vrbata.
Dallas replied with a goal by Devin Shore in the first period and another by John Klingberg on the power play to tie the game at 2 after two periods.
Lauri Korpikoski and Cody Eakin added third-period goals for Dallas.
Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen made 25 saves, while Domingue had 32.
Jamie Benn and Shore each had a goal and an assist for Dallas. Esa Lindell had two assists.
Vrbata scored on a slap shot at 7:06 of the first period, taking a pass in the slot from Max Domi for the one-timer.
Shore tied it at 14:12 with a wrist shot into the upper left part of the net from the top of the slot. Jiri Hudler set up Shore with a pass across from the right side.
The Stars outshot Arizona 12-8 in the first period.
Hanzal gave the Coyotes another one-goal lead at 13:39 of the second after the puck hit high on the glass behind the net. Hanzal picked it up on the right side just across the goal line, turned and put in a sharp-angle shot off the left post.
Dallas tied the game again on its fourth power play. Klingberg took a pass in the slot from Jason Spezza and beat Domingue with a wrist shot.
Briefly
Arizona’s Luke Schenn prevented a goal with five minutes left in the second period. Brett Ritchie’s shot at first was ruled a goal, but a review showed that Schenn hooked the puck with his stick and knocked it away before it crossed the goal line. ... Klingberg played in his 200th NHL game and Spezza’s assist was his 100th for Dallas. ... Jamie Benn’s goal was his 21st, tying him for the team lead with Patrick Eaves, who was traded to Anaheim on Friday, and Tyler Seguin. ... Lehtonen is 14-4-4 against the Coyotes in his career.
Eaves traded
Winger Patrick Eaves was traded to the Anaheim Ducks for a conditional second-round draft pick in 2017. The 32-year-old Eaves, an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, has career-highs with 21 goals and 37 points in 59 games this season.
The Stars will get the middle one of Anaheim’s three second-round draft picks. The pick could upgrade to the Ducks’ first-round choice if Anaheim wins two playoff rounds and Eaves plays in 50 percent of those games.
Arizona
1
1
0
—
2
Dallas
1
1
3
—
5
First Period—1, Arizona, Vrbata 14 (Goligoski, Domi), 7:06. 2, Dallas, Shore 10 (Lindell, Hudler), 14:12. Penalties—Hamhuis, DAL, (tripping), 1:14; Dvorak, ARI, (tripping), 3:26.
Second Period—3, Arizona, Hanzal 16 (Murphy, Vrbata), 13:59. 4, Dallas, Klingberg 9 (Shore, Spezza), 18:58 (pp). Penalties—Oleksiak, DAL, (high sticking), 1:48; Oleksiak, DAL, (high sticking), 1:48; Ekman-larsson, ARI, (hooking), 6:55; Dvorak, ARI, (holding), 10:22; Martinook, ARI, (slashing), 17:29.
Third Period—5, Dallas, Ja.Benn 21 (Lindell, Jo.Benn), 3:03. 6, Dallas, Korpikoski 8 (Oleksiak, Faksa), 9:22. 7, Dallas, Eakin 3 (Ja.Benn, Ritchie), 15:58. Penalties—Oleksiak, DAL, (slashing), 3:56; Ekman-larsson, ARI, (delay of game), 6:32; Domi, ARI, (slashing), 13:47.
Shots on Goal—Arizona 8-11-8—27. Dallas 12-14-11—37. Power-play opportunities—Arizona 0 of 4; Dallas 1 of 6. Goalies—Arizona, Domingue 5-14-1 (37 shots-32 saves). Dallas, Lehtonen 14-18-6 (27-25). A—18,043 (18,532). T—2:35.
