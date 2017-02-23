Rested Dallas Stars back in action Friday against Arizona

Coyotes at Stars
7:30 p.m. Friday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW Plus
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Coyotes 21-30-7, 49 points; Stars 23-27-10, 56
About the Coyotes: Arizona will be playing the second half of a road back-to-back after Thursday night’s matchup at Chicago. ... The Coyotes are mired in 13th place in the Western Conference but have improved in recent weeks, winning eight of their last 13 entering Thursday. ... Goalie Mike Smith, a former Dallas Star, was pulled in Monday’s 3-2 victory over Anaheim to comply with the league’s concussion protocol after a head-to-head collision with Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg. Smith was cleared late in the game but did not return, then drew the start Thursday. ... Rookie goalie Marek Langhamer, 22, who made his NHL debut in relief of Smith on Monday, was assigned Wednesday to Tucson of the American Hockey League.
About the Stars: Dallas finally returns to the ice after its league designated five-day layoff. ... The Stars snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday in a 4-3 overtime victory over Tampa Bay. Jamie Benn scored with 1:13 remaining for the game-winner. Antoine Roussel had a hat trick and Kari Lehtonen made 34 saves for the Stars, who overcame 2-0 and 3-2 deficits and won for the first time in 23 attempts when trailing after two periods this season (1-20-2). ... Announcer Dave Strader, who returned to the broadcast booth Saturday, will call Sunday’s 11:30 a.m. game against the Boston Bruins on NBC with Daryl “Razor” Reaugh. Strader was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in June and is still undergoing treatment for a fairly rare but aggressive form of cancer.
