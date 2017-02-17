Floundering Stars welcome in Lightning, hope for a positive strike

0:43 Coyote Ugly Fort Worth makes a splash on opening night Pause

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:22 Bitcoin Believers

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:30 Trump threatens to "destroy" career of Texas state senator who opposes sheriff on civil forfeiture

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

1:06 PBR Country Bar added to TexasLive! lineup at ballpark

1:51 American Airlines flight attendants: "Love AAfair is over!"

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her