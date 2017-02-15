Racing in opposite directions, Stars and Wild cross paths one last time

Stars at Wild
7 p.m. Thursday, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minn.
TV: FSSW
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 22-26-10, 54 points; Wild 37-13-6, 80 pts.
About the Stars: These teams met in the first round of the playoffs last season, and have gone in opposite directions since. On Tuesday, the Stars lost for the sixth time in seven games this month. They now own the third-worst record in the league and they haven’t given any indication that a reversal is coming. Twice this season have the Stars won two games in a row. One other time they won three straight. Those are their “streaks” through 58 games. The Stars’ only consistency has been in giving up goals. Winnipeg’s five Tuesday night swelled to 187 the number Dallas has allowed this season, most in the league. The Stars don’t look like a bad team, but they do tend to wilt late. The Stars have been outscored 70-44 in the third period this season and have lost 10 of their 12 games that went beyond regulation. With the trade deadline two weeks away and hints of a coaching change on the horizon, time is drawing short for Dallas to make some kind of impact.
About the Wild: On Tuesday, they lost 1-0 to Anaheim, the first time in 41 games that Minnesota has been shut out and just the third time this season, each by 1-0 scores. The Wild outshot the Ducks 37-23 in the loss and went penalty-free for just the eighth time in franchise history. Though they are 2-1-1 on their current eight-game homestand, the Wild are 26-5-3 since Dec. 2 and within one victory of matching last season’s win total — with 26 games to play. They lead the Western Conference in wins (37) and points (80), and have allowed the second-fewest goals (130) in the NHL. Five players have at least 40 points — led by Mikael Granlund’s 50 — and five have at least 16 goals. They also have the league’s best goalie. Devan Dubnyk tops the NHL goalies in wins (31), goals-against average (1.99) and save percentage (.933). He’s allowed a total of two goals in two victories against the Stars this season, and the team is 3-0-1 against Dallas heading to their final matchup.
