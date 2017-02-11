After busting slump, Stars get first-hand chance to close gap on Predators

Stars at Predators
5 p.m. Sunday, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
TV: FSSW
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 22-24-10, 54 points; Predators 26-21-8, 60 pts.
About the Stars: A virtual avalanche of goals Saturday in a 5-2 win over Carolina allowed the Stars to bury a season-long four-game losing streak. Right wing Patrick Eaves led the scoring march with two goals, giving him a team-high and career-high 21 on the season. The Stars had been struggling to score. Only one other time in the past 10 games have they exceeded four goals. Goalie Kari Lehtonen limited Carolina to two goals on 24 shots. It was the fewest goals allowed by Dallas since Jan. 12, a span of 13 games. Dallas’ long-awaited victory moved them into a tie with Vancouver and Winnipeg at five games behind Calgary and six behind Nashville, the team currently in the last wild-card spot.
About the Predators: Despite Saturday’s 7-4 loss to Florida, the Predators remain in wild-card position in the Western Conference. The Preds have been filling the net, scoring three or more goals eight times in their last 11 games. Viktor Arvidsson scored his first career hat trick Saturday to take over the team lead with 18 goals. Ryan Johansen leads the team in assists (31) and points (40). Three-time Vezina Trophy finalist goalie Pekka Rinne is 21-14-6 with a 2.37 goals-against average. He had allowed two or fewer goals in 23 of 41 games this season but Saturday had a meltdown against Florida, giving up four goals on 16 shots before being pulled in the second period.
