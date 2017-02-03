Stars close longest homestand with rejuvenated Blackhawks

Blackhawks at Stars
7 P.M. Saturday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW, NHL Network
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Blackhawks 31-17-5, 67 points; Stars 21-21-10, 52 pts.
About the Blackhawks: Three first-period goals powered Thursday night’s 4-3 win in Arizona, Chicago’s first in four games. It keeps the Blackhawks a solid second place in the Central Division and just four points behind leader Minnesota, where the Blackhawks play after visiting Dallas. It was their second outing of a six-game road trip, which began after the All-Star Weekend. Goalie Corey Crawford had lost his last two games but snapped that skid despite allowing three second-period goals to tie Thursday’s game. Wing Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, giving him 14 points in the past 13 games. Center Artem Anisimov, tied for second on the team with 18 goals, has gone 12 straight games without a goal, though he did assist on Artemi Panarin’s deciding score.
About the Stars: They saw a two-game win streak come to a screeching halt Thursday, 4-3 at home to Winnipeg, despite a season-high 42 shots on goal, including 14 in a scoreless third period. Jamie Benn had a goal and two assists but was stopped on a shorthanded (5-on-3) breakaway by Ondrej Pavelec with the score tied at 2. The Stars are 0-2-1 this season against the Blackhawks. Chicago’s visit ends Dallas’ six-game homestand – its longest of the season – where the Stars are 2-1-2. Center Jason Spezza departed Thursday’s game in the third period after a crunching check by Adam Lowry and is likely to miss some time, according to coach Lindy Ruff. Spezza is fourth on the team with 31 points.
