Stars close longest homestand with rejuvenated Blackhawks

1:54 Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants Pause

0:52 Arlington police kill wanted man after he ran over an officer during a traffic stop

5:46 Mensaje del oficial de policía Daniel Segura a la comunidad hispana de Fort Worth

2:24 Police Officer Matt Pearce receives FWPD Medal of Honor

1:59 Briar-Reno volunteer firefighters heed the call

0:15 Explosion in downtown Fort Worth under investigation

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

1:02 Rangers Andrew Faulkner preparing to help Jake Diekman void

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura