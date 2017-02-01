Dallas Stars land veteran goaltender Justin Peters from Arizona

Jets at Stars
7:30 p.m. Thursday, American Airlines Center
TV: FSSW
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Jets 24-25-4, 52 points; Stars 21-20-10, 52
About the Jets: Winnipeg is coming off a 5-3 victory over the Blues on Tuesday to kick off a three-game road swing. ... The Jets, who have won eight consecutive games against Central Division opponents, remain tied with the Stars and only one point behind St. Louis and Calgary in the battle for the Western Conference’s second wild card. ... Mathieu Perreault (broken finger) and Drew Stafford (upper body) skated Wednesday in Farmers Branch and could play Thursday.
About the Stars: Dallas on Wednesday acquired goaltender Justin Peters and minor league defenseman Justin Hache from Arizona for prospect forwards Brendan Ranford and Branden Troock. Peters, 30, has split time this season between the Coyotes and Tucson of the American Hockey League. He has posted a 3.08 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 83 career NHL games. ... Kari Lehtonen recorded 40 saves Tuesday as the Stars erupted for five first-period goals in a 6-3 victory over Toronto.
