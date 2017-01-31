Dallas Stars hammer Maple Leafs with 5-goal first period in victory

Kari Lehtonen made 40 saves and five Dallas players scored in the first period to send the Stars past the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Tuesday night.
Dallas took a 3-0 lead on goals by Devin Shore, Radek Faksa and Lauri Korpikoski. After Korpikoski’s goal at 11:18, Curtis McElhinney replaced Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen.
Tyler Bozak scored on a power play at 13:50 of the first for Toronto, but Brett Ritchie and Jamie Benn answered to give the Stars a 5-1 lead after one.
Benn scored on a power play at 18:22 of the first period off assists from Tyler Seguin and John Klingberg.
Dallas was up 6-3 after the second. Nikita Soshnikov and Mitchell Marner scored for the Maple Leafs in the period, and Jason Spezza for Dallas.
Toronto outshot Dallas 43-20 overall. Lehtonen stopped all 14 shots in the third period, when the Stars had only one shot on goal. Andersen made five saves, and McElhinney stopped nine of 12 shots.
The victory lifted the Stars to 21-20-10 record in an injury-plagued season and put them one point behind Calgary and St. Louis, which each have 53 points in the race for the second wild-card spot.
Toronto
1
2
0
—
3
Dallas
5
1
0
—
6
First Period—1, Dallas, Shore 8 (Hamhuis), 2:53. 2, Dallas, Faksa 7 (Shore, Sharp), 4:37. 3, Dallas, Korpikoski 7 (Hamhuis, Ritchie), 11:18. 4, Tor, Bozak 13 (Marner, Van riemsdyk), 13:50 (pp). 5, Dallas, Ritchie 10 (Cracknell, Honka), 16:04. 6, Dallas, Ja.Benn 14 (Seguin, Klingberg), 18:22 (pp).
Second Period—7, Tor, Soshnikov 3 (Martin), 4:19. 8, Dallas, Spezza 8 (Seguin), 7:49. 9, Tor, Marner 12 (Zaitsev, Kadri), 10:25.
Third Period—None.
Shots on Goal—Toronto 14-16-13—43. Dallas 12-7-1—20. Power plays—Toronto 1 of 2; Dallas 1 of 1. Goalies—Toronto, Mcelhinney 3-3-2 (12 shots-9 saves), Andersen 21-10-8 (8-5). Dallas, Lehtonen 11-13-6 (43-40). A—17,547 (18,532). T—2:30.
