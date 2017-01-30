Dallas Stars face Maple Leafs and rookie phenom Auston Matthews

Maple Leafs at Stars
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Maple Leafs 23-15-9, 55 points; Stars 20-20-10, 50 pts.
About the Maple Leafs: Toronto is fourth in the Atlantic Division and a point behind in the East’s race for the two wild-card berths, going 6-3-1 in the last 10 games. The Leafs beat Calgary 4-0 on Jan. 23 and Detroit 4-0 on Wednesday before losing Thursday at Philadelphia 2-1. Toronto had set a franchise record with points in 11 straight road games before the loss Thursday. ... Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen recorded the shutouts, stopping all 48 shots he faced. Andersen posted consecutive shutouts for the first time in his NHL career (164 games played). The 27-year-old native of Denmark owns a 21-10-8 record with a 2.55 goals-against average. ... Auston Matthews, a much-heralded 19-year-old rookie, leads Toronto with 23 goals. ... Toronto and Dallas meet twice this season. The rematch is Feb. 7 at Toronto.
About the Stars: Coach Lindy Ruff said center Radek Faksa, sidelined with a lower body injury, is a possibility to play Tuesday, according to the Stars’ website. Faksa was injured Jan. 21 against Washington. He missed the Stars’ 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota on Jan. 24 and the 4-3 win over Buffalo on Thursday. ... Defenseman Johnny Oduya (lower body) did not practice Monday. Forward Tyler Seguin didn’t practice after having travel issues leaving Los Angeles on Sunday after the All-Star Game because of protests at the airport, NHL.com’s Stars correspondent reported. ... The Stars, fifth in the Central Division, need 37 points in their remaining 32 games remaining to equal the 87 points Minnesota had last season as the West’s second wild-card team.
