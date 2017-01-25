Young Sabers stampede into Dallas against stumbling Stars

Sabres at Stars
7:30 p.m. Thursday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Sabres 20-18-9, 49 points; Stars 19-20-10, 48 pts.
About the Sabres: Despite being tied for the bottom of the Atlantic Division, the Sabres have won three in a row – including comeback overtime wins Saturday at Montreal and Tuesday at Nashville – and six of their last 10 games. One of those victories came Jan. 16 in Buffalo against the Stars when Dallas’ Kari Lehtonen allowed a goal 19 seconds into the game. Center Jack Eichel, the second overall pick in the 2015 draft, had two goals against Dallas. The 20-year-old Eichel had two more against Nashville, including the overtime winner, and has 12 in his 26 games this season. The young Sabres are led by Kyle Okposo (14 goals, 16 assists, 30 points) with support from Sam Reinhart (29 points), Ryan O’Reilly (29) and Rasmus Ristolainen (28). Goalie Robin Lehner had 31 saves in the first meeting with Dallas.
About the Stars: Their first shootout experience of the season left a sour taste when Minnesota clipped the Stars with a fifth-round game-winner in a 3-2 decision on Tuesday. It was worth a point but it was also Dallas’ second extended-time loss in a row to begin a five-game homestand. The Stars are 2-10 this season after regulation. Tyler Seguin and Patrick Eaves had the Stars’ goals. Eaves leads the team with 18 goals while Seguin has 17 plus a team-high 29 assists. This is the Stars’ last game before the All-Star weekend in Los Angeles. They resume play Tuesday at home against Toronto.
