Blistering-hot Capitals ready to show Stars what they’re made of

Capitals at Stars
7 p.m. Saturday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Capitals 30-9-6, 66 points; Stars 19-20-8, 46 pts.
About the Capitals: These guys are pretty good. The NHL points leaders have won nine of their last 10, and in the game they lost they netted seven goals. They are one of two teams with 30 wins, the only with fewer than 10 losses, and their road record (12-4-5) is better than the Stars’ home record (12-7-4). They have scored five or more goals in five consecutive games. They’ve allowed the fewest goals in the league (97) and have the largest point differential (+48). Goalie Braden Holtby gave up three goals in his last outing but won easily 7-3 over the Blues. He improved to 22-8-4 with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. He leads the league with six shutouts. All-Star Alex Ovechkin tops the team with 21 goals, fourth-best in the NHL.
About the Stars: Their roller-coaster ride continues as Dallas travels from the bottom of the Eastern Conference, Thursday’s 3-0 loss at the New York Islanders, to the top. This is the first of a six-game homestand for the Stars that includes games against two division leaders (Washington and Minnesota) plus a visit from Chicago, whose 61 points is fifth in the NHL. The Stars are 3-5-1 since stringing together their only three-game win streak this season. Goalie Kari Lehtonen made 33 saves against the Isles, including breakaway denials of John Tavares and Shane Prince, but is winless in his last four outings.
