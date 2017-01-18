Dallas Stars pose first test for New York Islanders’ new coach

Stars at Islanders
6 p.m. Thursday, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
TV: FSSW Plus
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Stars 19-19-8, 46 points; Islanders 17-17-8, 42 pts.
About the Stars: In Tuesday’s wild 7-6 victory over the New York Rangers, forward Cody Eakin scored a goal, had and assist, and cost the Rangers’ Chris Kreider $5,000. That was the fine levied on Kreider for pulling off Eakin’s helmet and hitting him with it during a fight. In December, Eakin drew a four-game suspension for plowing into the Rangers goalie. In eight games during the new year, the Stars have allowed 31 goals, including 15 in the past three games. Defenseman Johnny Oduya won’t play after sustaining an ankle injury against the Rangers. Patrick Sharp, who only has nine points this season, has seven of them in the last eight games.
About the Islanders: This will be their first game since Tuesday’s firing of coach Jack Capuano, who had been behind the Isles bench since 2010. He is replaced by Doug Weight, a 19-year NHL veteran who joined the coaching staff upon his retirement in 2011. Last season Capuano led the Islanders to the playoffs for the third time in four seasons and to their first playoff series win in 23 years. But this year they lost five of their first 20 games on tiebreaking goals in the final three minutes, and now they sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Thursday’s contest opens a six-game homestand for New York, which is coming off a 3-3-2 stretch that included seven road games.
