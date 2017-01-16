Dallas Stars

January 16, 2017 6:56 PM

Stagnant Dallas Stars go into Big Apple to face New York Rangers

Star-Telegram

Stars at Rangers

6 p.m. Tuesday, Madison Square Garden, New York

TV: FSSW Plus

Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM

Records: Stars 18-19-8, 44 points; Rangers 28-15-1, 57 pts.

About the Stars: The road gets rougher as Dallas faces a New York team that beat the Stars 2-0 in Dallas on Dec. 15. Tyler Seguin was scoreless on Monday, but he leads the Stars in goals (16) and assists (27).

About the Rangers: New York leads the wild-card race in the Eastern Conference by seven points. The Rangers have lost two straight, including 5-4 at Montreal on Saturday. ... Backup goalie Antti Raanta is expected to be out for 7-10 days with a lower-body injury. Goalie Magnus Hellberg was recalled from the AHL to serve as a backup to Henrik Lundqvist. .. Forward Mika Zibanejad, who has been out since November with a broken leg, is expected to return against Dallas.

Related content

Dallas Stars

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Celebrating Martin Luther King in Fort Worth

View more video

Sports Videos