Dallas Stars

January 16, 2017 3:25 PM

Dallas Stars stumble badly in Buffalo to start road trip

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

The Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y.

Jack Eichel scored two goals and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Monday.

Tyler Ennis scored 19 seconds into the first period. Ennis returned after missing 30 games with a groin injury that required surgery.

Jake McCabe also had a goal and Robin Lehner made 31 saves after missing the past three games with an illness.

The Sabres snapped a two-game losing streak and beat the Stars for the first time in four matchups. Radek Faksa scored for the Stars in the opener of a three-game road trip. Kari Lehtonen stopped 25 shots. Dallas has lost two in a row and six of eight.

Dallas

1

0

0

1

Buffalo

2

1

1

4

First Period—1, Buffalo, Ennis 2, 0:19. 2, Buffalo, Mccabe 1, 12:34 (pp). 3, Dallas, Faksa 6 (Hudler), 15:14. Penalties—Ritchie, DAL, (high sticking), 7:12; Faksa, DAL, (hooking), 11:17.

Second Period—4, Buffalo, Eichel 9 (Okposo, Reinhart), 7:07 (pp). Penalties—Dallas bench, served by Seguin (too many men on the ice), 5:17; Gionta, BUF, (hooking), 14:33.

Third Period—5, Buffalo, Eichel 10, 19:50. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Dallas 9-11-12—32. Buffalo 13-8-8—29. Power plays—Dallas 0 of 1; Buffalo 2 of 3. Goalies—Dallas, Lehtonen 9-12-4 (28 shots-25 saves). Buffalo, Lehner 10-12-5 (32-31). A—19,070 (18,690). T—2:30.

Dallas Stars

