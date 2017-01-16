Dallas Stars stumble badly in Buffalo to start road trip

Jack Eichel scored two goals and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Monday.
Tyler Ennis scored 19 seconds into the first period. Ennis returned after missing 30 games with a groin injury that required surgery.
Jake McCabe also had a goal and Robin Lehner made 31 saves after missing the past three games with an illness.
The Sabres snapped a two-game losing streak and beat the Stars for the first time in four matchups. Radek Faksa scored for the Stars in the opener of a three-game road trip. Kari Lehtonen stopped 25 shots. Dallas has lost two in a row and six of eight.
Dallas
1
0
0
—
1
Buffalo
2
1
1
—
4
First Period—1, Buffalo, Ennis 2, 0:19. 2, Buffalo, Mccabe 1, 12:34 (pp). 3, Dallas, Faksa 6 (Hudler), 15:14. Penalties—Ritchie, DAL, (high sticking), 7:12; Faksa, DAL, (hooking), 11:17.
Second Period—4, Buffalo, Eichel 9 (Okposo, Reinhart), 7:07 (pp). Penalties—Dallas bench, served by Seguin (too many men on the ice), 5:17; Gionta, BUF, (hooking), 14:33.
Third Period—5, Buffalo, Eichel 10, 19:50. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Dallas 9-11-12—32. Buffalo 13-8-8—29. Power plays—Dallas 0 of 1; Buffalo 2 of 3. Goalies—Dallas, Lehtonen 9-12-4 (28 shots-25 saves). Buffalo, Lehner 10-12-5 (32-31). A—19,070 (18,690). T—2:30.
Comments