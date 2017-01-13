Scorching Wild heads for Dallas on incredible streak

Wild at Stars
7 p.m. Saturday, American Airlines Arena, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Wild 26-9-5, 57 points; Stars 18-17-8, 44 pts.
About the Wild: Thursday’s 7-1 home victory over Montreal and its former league MVP goalie Carey Price was truly a team effort. Six Wild players scored goals and 14 earned points as Minnesota improved to 15-1-1 in its past 17 games. They have scored four or more goals 16 times this season and Thursday’s victory was the sixth time the Wild has won by four or more goals. Goalie Devan Dubnyk has been outstanding this season. He leads the NHL in goals-against average (1.77), save percent (.940) and shutouts (5). He ranks second in wins (22).
About the Stars: On Thursday, they spotted Detroit a 2-1 lead in the first period before rallying for a 5-2 victory at home. The Stars got a boost from the return of captain Jamie Benn who was out the previous four games with a foot injury. This is the third meeting between the Stars and Wild. Minnesota won at home in October while Dallas needed overtime to win at home a month later. Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak is expected to miss 3-6 weeks with a hand injury sustained Tuesday against Anaheim.
