Stars sink Red Wings behind second-period surge

3:04 Charean and Chill discuss Zeke's fender bender and the Cowboys chances vs Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers Pause

0:39 Watch Ezekiel Elliott surprise attack Dak Prescott in Cowboys locker room

2:52 Clarence and Charean on Dez's controversial non-catch and Cowboys chance to move forward

19:05 Remembering #28: The Carl Wilson Story

0:46 TCU's Jamie Dixon on win at Texas: 'That did bring back some memories'

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video