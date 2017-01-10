Dallas Stars’ Tyler Seguin selected for NHL All-Star Game

Center Tyler Seguin is the lone representative for the Dallas Stars on the NHL All-Star Game rosters, which were announced Tuesday.
Rookie sensations Auston Matthews of Toronto and Patrik Laine of Winnipeg were also among the 40 players selected for the NHL’s 62nd midseason showcase at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Chicago Blackhawks led the league with four selections for the game on Jan. 29.
The game format will again be a 3-on-3 tournament featuring a team from each of the four divisions. The players also will compete in a skills competition on Saturday, Jan. 28.
It’s the fourth All-Star selection for Seguin, who was also selected in 2012, ’15 and ’16. Entering Tuesday’s play. Seguin was tied for sixth in NHL scoring with 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists).
“It’s always pretty special,” Seguin told the Stars’ website. “Looking forward to a fun weekend.”
Seguin admitted he has tried to put an injury-plagued 2016 behind him and sees 2017 “as a bit of a fresh start.” He also said he was told it would take a year to fully recover from the partially severed Achilles tendon he suffered March 17 near the end of the 2016 regular season.
